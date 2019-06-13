App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US denies Tesla tariff relief request for Chinese-made Model 3 'brain'

The US Trade Representative's Office denied both requests in May 29 letters, saying they both concern 'a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs.'

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Trump administration has denied requests to exempt Tesla Inc's Model 3 from 25 percent tariffs on its Chinese-made car computer and center screen, according to letters seen by Reuters.

The US Trade Representative's Office denied both requests in May 29 letters, saying they both concern "a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."

The California-based electric vehicle manufacturer had warned that increased tariffs on the car computer it dubbed the "brains" of the Model 3 causes economic harm to Tesla, through the increase of costs and impact to profitability.  Tesla had also urged the office to approve a request by its supplier SAS Automotive USA Inc, builder of the center display screen for the Model 3.

Close
 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #Auto #Business #China #Model 3 #Technology #Tesla #United States #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.