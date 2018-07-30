App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US court expedites Indivior rival Dr. Reddy's appeal to re-launch generic drug

Indivior won a preliminary injunction earlier this month, preventing India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from re-launching its copycat version until the patent litigation is concluded or until the company prevails on an appeal of the injunction.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indivior said on Monday a US Court expedited a generic rival's appeal against a preliminary injunction that blocked the sale of a copycat version of the British drugmaker's blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior won a preliminary injunction earlier this month, preventing India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from re-launching its copycat version until the patent litigation is concluded or until the company prevails on an appeal of the injunction.

The U.S. court has not yet ruled on Dr. Reddy's motion to stay the preliminary injunction, Indivior said, adding that under the expedited schedule, oral arguments will be held during the first week of October.

Jefferies expects the outcome of the appeal to favour Indivior, given the original court ruling on the preliminary injunction, the brokerage said in a note, adding that an outcome of the appeal is expected as early as the fourth quarter.

related news

Indivior will also review the launch timing for Perseris, its injectable drug for treating schizophrenia in adults, the company said on Monday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment on Friday.

Jefferies said Perseris launch could be delayed beyond the fourth quarter as Indivior has been focusing on its new opioid addiction drug Sublocade.

Indivior's shares, which have dropped by more than a third since generic versions won approval in mid-June, were little changed in morning trading on Monday at 312.93 pence.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #US

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.