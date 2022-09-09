US court dismisses suit against Fortis Healthcare, others

Fortis Healthcare on Friday said a US court has dismissed a copyright suit filed against it and others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, by Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming.

The New Jersey District Court has dismissed the suit / complaint on grounds of 'forum non conveniens', the healthcare major said in a regulatory filing.

In January this year, Fortis had announced that Envesecure filed a suit against it and various others for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of USD 6.5 billion. Emqore Envesecure had filed the suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, it had stated.

Fortis said it will make further announcements as and when there are material developments in the matter. IHH Healthcare Berhad had acquired a 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare in November 2018.