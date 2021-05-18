US court dismisses employees’ complaint against Cognizant for content moderation services to Facebook

The complaint and demand for fees was dismissed by the court for “failing to establish case” of fraudulent misrepresentation or concealment against Cognizant.

A United States court has dismissed a case against tech giants Cognizant and Facebook, who are accused of failing to protect workers from psychological damage posed by exposure to graphic content on the social media site.

The original class-action complaint was filed in February 2020 by over 3,000 Cognizant employees who worked as content moderators for Facebook, the Time of India reported.

The complainant had alleged that the companies caused them psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and claimed over $5 million aggregate, plus attorneys’ fees.

Initial summons and complaint was served to Cognizant on February 11. Post this, plaintiffs Debrynna Garrett and her colleague also filed an amended class-action complaint on March 7 demanding jury trial.

The amended complaint detailed risks of repeated exposure to images of extreme violence and cited studies by government task forces and scientific organisations to make their case. As per the report, Cognizant was accused of “deliberately concealed or misrepresented facts of known danger – i.e. exposure to highly toxic, unsafe and injurious content” to employees while providing the content moderation service to Facebook.

After this incident, Cognizant is “moving out” of the content moderation business, it added.

A class action, also known as a class-action lawsuit, class suit, or representative action, is a type of lawsuit where one of the parties is a group of people who are represented collectively by a member or members of that group.