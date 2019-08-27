Racial bias suit: US Court turns down fresh trial against TCS

A US court has denied request for a fresh trial against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) brought on by its former employees.

Moneycontrol has viewed a copy of the order.

The case was initially filed by three former employees after they were fired by TCS. In their lawsuit, they alleged they were fired as they were not of south Asian or Indian origin.

However, the nine-member California jury unanimously ruled in favour of the IT major in November last year. Following the ruling, employees filed a motion to review the case at the Northern District of California district court.

In its August 20 order, the jury had rejected the claims of the three employees based on evidence presented in court by TCS.

The company presented evidence that pointed to reasons which resulted in their firing. This includes their unwillingness to relocate. The order states that in its defence, TCS has highlighted two non-discriminatory factors contributing to majority of Indian and South Asian nationals in its workforce.

One, the US education system provides less than half the computer science graduates for entry-level jobs. Also, locals display resistance to TCS' relocation requirement for IT consulting. According to TCS, this is one of the largest challenges in hiring locally and also why unallocated employees were terminated.

The order also looks into Ashok Seetharaman, TCS' Deputy Head of Human Resources, testimony that close to 845 of its employees were unallocated (bench) due to various reasons such as performance-related issues, customer escalations or violation of TCS' policies.

Given the evidence, the Court in its order said, "The Court is unpersuaded that it has erred in either of the evidentiary rulings raised by the motion. For the foregoing reasons, the court denies the plaintiffs motion for a new trial," the order concluded.