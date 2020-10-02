US court blocks Trump's H-1B visa ban, says exceeds presidential authority

A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump’s temporary visa ban on foreign workers, bringing relief to hundreds of Indian technology professionals who rely heavily on H-1B work visas.

Trump exceeded presidential authority in suspending new H-1B, L-1, and J-1 work visas, US District Judge Jeffrey White of Northern District of California said on October 1 orde, asking the government to process visas with immediate effect.

“The preliminary injunction shall take effect immediately and shall remain in effect pending trial in this action or further order of this court,” the order said of the June 22 proclamation by Trump.

The lawsuit was filed by the US Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers and other trade organistions in July and was supported by over 50 Silicon Valley tech companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.

“The Congressional delegation of power ‘does not provide the President with limitless power to deny visas to immigrants based on purely long-term economic concerns or purely domestic economic problem[s],” the judge said.

“Such unrestricted authority would be contrary to Congress’ explicit delegation of powers in foreign affairs and national security,” the judgement added.

The plaintiffs, the judge said, demonstrated that the issuance of the proclamation exceeded presidential authority to deny visas in the context of domestic economic issue.

Judge White ordered that the defendants, and other involved “should not engage in any action that results in the non-processing or non-issuance of applications or petitions for visas in the H, J, and L categories which, but for Proclamation 10052, would be eligible for processing and issuance, with respect to the Plaintiffs and the members of the Plaintiff associations”.

This is a huge relief for companies as well as employees, who are overseas and are unable to return to the US. This judge asking visas to be processed would help those stuck in their home country, including Indians.

Indians are major beneficiaries of H-1B and L-1 visa categories.

The judgment, however, is limited to the plaintiffs. Greg Siskind, an immigration attorney, pointed out in a tweet, “But these associations represent thousands of employees. So effectively it means that the government will have to drop the ban enforcement unless an appeal court overturns it.”

Earlier, Judge Amit P Mehta denied relief to 169 Indian nationals who had filed a lawsuit for lifting the ban. The judgment was challenged and is pending.