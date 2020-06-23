App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Congressmen urge Trump to revoke temporary suspension of H-1B visas

They have introduced a bipartisan legislation, which they said would protect American workers and end the abuse of the H-1B programme

PTI

Top American lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas.

"I'm deeply disappointed by President Trump's misguided order to suspend these key work visa programmes. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of (coronavirus) pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery," Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

The H-1B programme in particular plays a crucial role in addressing dangerous shortage of health care professionals while also providing other key sectors of our economy with talent from around the world to not only fill jobs, but create new ones, he said.

Close

"Suspending this programme will only weaken our economy and our health care workforce at a time when the need to strengthen both is as clear as ever," Krishnamoorthi said.

related news

This is not the right approach, said Senator Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Ro Khanna after Trump's decision to bar H-1B and other work visas through the end of the year.

"We need to mend the H-1B programme, not end it.  Instead of suspending H-1B visas, the Trump Administration should ask Congress to pass the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2020, which reforms the H-1B program with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer," the three top American lawmakers said.

They have introduced a bipartisan legislation, which they said would protect American workers and end the abuse of the H-1B programme to outsource American jobs and exploit workers, while ensuring employers could still hire talented immigrant workers when no qualified American is available to do the job.

Congresswoman Donna E Shalala alleged that Trump is now attacking American businesses - and jeopardising the economic recovery - in service of xenophobia. "America will be poorer and less competitive because of it," she said.

"This Executive Order is yet another example of President Trump using the coronavirus pandemic to advance a hateful and extreme anti-immigrant agenda," said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

"There's no question that employers should hire out of work Americans whenever possible, but Maine businesses have said repeatedly they need H-2B, J-1, L-1 visa holders to operate and continue to reopen... This ban will make our economic recovery more difficult," she said.

Click here for our entire coverage of the H-1B visa ban

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Business #H-1B #H-1B visa #India #US #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.