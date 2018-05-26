App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 26, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

US commerce chief to hold trade talks in China next week

Both sides have extended olive branches since the weekend, with China announcing on Tuesday that it will cut auto import tariffs from July 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit Beijing next week to resume talks with Chinese officials, state media said today, as the two sides seek to avoid a trade war. Ross's June 2-4 visit was confirmed in a phone call with China's pointman on economic matters, Vice Premier Liu He, on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Liu visited Washington last week for high-level talks that ended with the world's two biggest economies agreeing to back off slapping tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

Both sides have extended olive branches since the weekend, with China announcing on Tuesday that it will cut auto import tariffs from July 1.

For his part, President Donald Trump said his administration could impose a new fine of as much as USD 1.3 billion on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE to replace crippling sanctions imposed last month that threatened to put the firm out of business.

related news

At the same time, Trump said he was "not satisfied" with the recent talks.

The Chinese commerce ministry denied yesterday that it had set a target to cut its trade surplus with the United States, though it said Beijing would seek to increase US imports.

Chinese officials were reported to have offered to slash the country's huge surplus by USD 200 billion -- meeting a key Washington demand -- by ramping up imports from the United States.

That was followed on Monday by President Donald Trump tweeting that China will buy "massive amounts" of additional American agriculture products.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.