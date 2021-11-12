US-based Software firm Yardi Systems founder Anant Yardi gifts $10mn to IIT Delhi

Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi Systems, a US-headquartered software firm for the real estate industry, has decided to gift $10 million (approximately Rs 75 crore) to alma mater IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi is calling Yardi’s $10mn commitment a gift, which means a part of it may go to the endowment corpus and a bulk to support the newly established School of Artificial Intelligence at the campus.

This is the second biggest endowment and gift received by IIT Delhi after Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal jointly committed Rs 125 crore to the IIT Delhi endowment fund in 2019.

“Mr Yardi’s gift would enable IIT Delhi to create state-of-the art laboratories and attract talented students and researchers to its newly established School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI). The School of Artificial Intelligence was set up by the Institute for the express purpose of expanding opportunities for fundamental, and inter-disciplinary research,” IIT Delhi told reporters.

Yardi said AI technologies are driving global transformations, and playing a pivotal role in industrial, social and environmental change.

“We look forward to the ScAI strengthening education and research in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, to enable commercial and societal applications. I am pleased to contribute…and help IIT Delhi continue its outstanding work in the field of academics and engineering,” Yardi said.

V. Ramgopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi said the institution is proud of the successful alumni and grateful for this contribution.

“The future progress of a nation will depend on its AI capability. This generous gift will catalyse cutting edge research in AI and related areas and propel ScAI and IIT Delhi in their quest for building better solutions for the benefit of our Society, Environment, Industry and Nation,” said Rao.

“A key purpose of setting up ScAI is to not only develop and support the growth of AI researchers in the country, but also strengthen IIT Delhi’s place on the global AI map. Mr. Yardi’s contribution will greatly enable the realisation of ScAI objectives,” said Professor Mausam head of ScAI.

“ScAI expects to hire at least 20 core faculty members in the coming years, seeking external partners in helping shape the school into a world class entity,” added Mausam, also a professor at the department of computer science.

Yardi has been recognised as one of the early pioneers in the commercial real estate automation industry. Prior to establishing Yardi Systems in 1982, he worked at Burroughs Corporation as a software development manager. He is an M.S. in Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and B.Tech from IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi also said it is holding its 52nd convocation on November 13, in which it will award degrees to 2117 pass outs including 288 Phd scholars and 157 MBA graduates.