US-based Frigidaire ventures into Indian appliances market in partnership with Ossify

Representative image

Frigidaire, a US-based consumer electronics manufacturer, has entered the Indian market in partnership with Ossify, a homegrown consumer electronics brand.

Part of Electrolux group, Frigidaire has ventured into the Indian market with its range of home appliances in segments such as air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, etc.

Frigidaire, an over 100 years old company, continues to hold a dominant position in the North American market and is synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology.

"With its latest collaboration with Ossify Industries, Frigidaire is now poised to expand its footprint in the burgeoning Indian market," a statement said.

Commenting over the development Ossify Group Founder Sandeep Chaudhary said it is a privilege to get associated with an esteemed brand like Frigidaire which has built a massive market repute through decades of dedicated service towards manufacturing best-in-the-market consumer electronic products.

Frigidaire brand has several ground-breaking inventions, including the first-ever home refrigerator and freezer. "The brand was so well known in the early 20th century that consumers soon started calling any refrigerator, regardless of the brand, a Frigidaire. The term Fridge is believed to have come from the name of the brand," it said.

The Indian consumer electronics and appliances market is estimated to reach around Rs 1.48 lakh crore by 2025, led by growing domestic demand and government initiatives such as PLI.

India has become one of the fastest-growing ACE markets in the world and is also emerging as an alternative manufacturing destination of China and other South East Asian countries, said the industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).