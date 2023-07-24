US-based C4V joins hands with UAE's Trot Solutions for developing green ports in India

Representative Image

US-based advanced energy storage technologies solutions provider C4V has signed an initial pact with the UAE-based Trot Solutions for developing green and self-sustainable ports in India.

Under the pact, which also covers conversion of the existing ports into green facilities, the two partners will jointly develop, and enable a strong supply chain through C4V Giga factories as well as implement sustainable energy storage solutions for ports across India, C4V said in the statement.

The initial pact with Trot aims at fostering innovation, and R&D on high-end technologies in the green energy space.

Further, both parties have pledged to support power generation from renewables plus batteries to all port equipment, including electrification of small vessels.

Trot Solutions, which specialises in comprehensive infrastructure solutions for ports, shipping, and logistics, has presence in the domestic port market.

C4V is working on several large projects in the battery energy storage solution (BESS), e-mobility, and others by setting up a cell manufacturing Giga factory in India based on its in-house technology.

"C4V has successfully deployed its technology in energy storage, electric -mobility and is now excited to help develop green and self-sustainable ports in India with Trot Solutions.

"Our advanced battery solutions will enable ports to reduce their carbon footprint and play an important role in achieving the vision Green India by 2030," Kuldeep Gupta, President for Strategic Partnership at C4V, said.

India is a key market for C4V enjoying a coastline of 7,500 kilometres where many seaports still need to be developed and more power will be required which could be delivered via green energy as well as energy storage solutions, he added.

Rizwan Ali, Managing Director at Trot Solutions, said the partnership will reduce the burden of the grid, enable power in rural areas, and create job opportunities for India.