App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

In June, Pakistan had grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

Reuters
File image
File image

The United States' Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on July 10.

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

Close

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier's operations.

related news

Also read: Pakistan International Airlines barred from flying to EU member states for 6 months

PIA was not available immediately for comment outside normal business hours.

Pakistan's Geo News reported PIA had confirmed the US ban and said it would address the concerns through ongoing corrective measures within the airline.

Pakistan's grounding of pilots with dubious credentials followed the crash of a PIA jet in May that killed 97 people.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:05 am

tags #aviation #Business #Current Affairs #Pakistan #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.