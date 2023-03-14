 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US, Australia & UK joining forces in Indo-Pacific to counter China's aggressive behaviour

Mar 14, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom has announced a nuclear-powered submarine deal, a step aimed at countering the Chinese aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The announcement was made after the leaders of the three countries attended a summit meeting in San Diego on Monday and asserted that the move is to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

With the support and approval of the Congress, beginning in the early 2030s, the United States will sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australia with the potential to sell up to two more if needed, jumpstarting their undersea capability a decade earlier than many predicted, Biden said in San Diego with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This state-of-the-art conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine will work -- that will combine the UK submarine technology and design with the American technology, he said.