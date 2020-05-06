US airlines are losing $10 billion a month: Report

US airlines are collectively burning through $10 billion a month as the aviation sector came to a standstill in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, reported The New York Times, quoting the head of Airlines for America.

The largest US airlines are averaging just 17 passengers on domestic flights and 29 on international flights, noted Nicholas Calio, the industry group’s chief executive, in congressional testimony on May 5.

"While the industry will do everything it can to mitigate and address the multitude of challenges, no factual doubt exists that the U.S. airline industry will emerge from this crisis a mere shadow of what it was just three short months ago," he said.

Since the pandemic swept the world in February, over 3,000 planes have been grounded in the US resulting in a 95 percent decline in air traffic volumes. More than 1,00,000 airline employees are working reduced hours or have accepted pay cuts or early retirement, Calio said.

However, he noted that the $50 billion in grants and loans to the sector from the US Federal government would help provide stability "throughout a challenging summer, going into a very uncertain fall season."

In March, advisory firm CAPA India said that the Indian aviation industry could lose up to $600 million in the first three months of the year.

The losses exclude that of Air India, said the report.

Initial estimates by the firm revealed that advance bookings were down by 30 percent, and demand has slumped by nearly half.

"As a result of the significant reduction in flying, Indian carriers may initially ground around 150 aircraft (including almost all of the international fleet), with this number expected to increase as more domestic operations are curtailed over the coming weeks. If the decline in traffic continues to be severe, the majority of the fleet could be grounded by April," CAPA said.