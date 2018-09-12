App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

US agency to investigate Mahindra off road utility vehicle

The decision by the US International Trade Commission (USITC) follows a complaint by the Fiat Chrysler.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A federal US regulator has decided to investigate into the off-road utility vehicle of Mahindra, which the major Indian auto manufacturer had launched in Detroit early this year.

The decision by the US International Trade Commission (USITC) follows a complaint by the Fiat Chrysler.

Both are based out of Detroit, considered to be the world's auto capital.

In its complaint, Fiat Chrysler alleged that certain parts, design and look of Mahindra's Roxor – an off-road utility vehicle – was infringement of its trademarks.

The complaint alleges violations in the importation into the United States and sale of certain motorised vehicles and components thereof that infringe trade dress and trademarks asserted by Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler has requested that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders.

USITC's Chef Administrative Law Judge will make an initial determination as to whether there is a violation; that initial determination is subject to review by the Commission.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 10:48 pm

