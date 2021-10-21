MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US agency quizzes Google, Facebook, other tech giants on consumer financial info row

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reportedly sought information that would help it "understand how these firms use personal payments data and manage data access to users."

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 10:40 PM IST
Signage is seen at the CFPB headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Image: Reuters)

Signage is seen at the CFPB headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Image: Reuters)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency of the United States, has quizzed big tech firms, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc over the handling of consumers' financial and other information, a report claimed on October 21.

Apart from Google and Facebook, the agency has also sent its questions to Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and other tech giants.

The CFPB, according to the Wall Street Journal report, has sought information that would help it "understand how these firms use personal payments data and manage data access to users."

Notably, most of the tech giants which have been quizzed are offering consumer-facing financial services.

“Big Tech companies are eagerly expanding their empires to gain greater control and insight into our spending habits," WSJ quoted CFPB Director Rohit Chopra as saying.

Close

Related stories

“We have ordered them to produce information about their business plans and practices," Chopra reportedly added.

Also Read | Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

The CFPB action comes at a time when the Joe Biden-led administration is considered to have taken firm measures to scrutinise the tech giants.

The companies from whom the information has been sought did not immediately react.

However, the Electronic Transactions Association, which represents most of these firms except Facebook, said the industry will cooperate with the CFPB.

“The digital transactions industry has a good story to tell about its efforts to protect consumer data," the newspaper quoted Jodie Kelley, chief executive of the association, as saying.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alphabet Inc #Apple Inc #CFPB #Facebook #United States
first published: Oct 21, 2021 10:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.