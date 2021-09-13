MARKET NEWS

Urge Centre to direct states to mandatorily use Pusa bio-decomposer for stubble management: Arvind Kejriwal

"The farmers are not at fault. Governments are at fault because they had to offer a solution," Kejriwal said.

PTI
September 13, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

An audit by a central agency in Delhi has found the use of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution for stubble management, highly effective, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, and urged the Centre to ask neighbouring states to distribute it for free among farmers.

He said stubble burning in neighbouring states in October is a major factor behind the high level of air pollution in Delhi.

"The farmers are not at fault. Governments are at fault because they had to offer a solution," Kejriwal said.

Last year, the Delhi government distributed the bio-decomposer free of cost which was used by farmers on 1,935 acres of land in 39 villages to convert stubble into manure, he said.

A survey by a central government agency, WAPCOS, has come up with very encouraging results on the use of the bio-decomposer.

Ninety per cent of the farmers claimed that the solution turned stubble into manure in 15-20 days. Also, the content of carbon in the soil increased by 40 per cent, nitrogen 24 per cent, bacteria seven times and fungi three times. Sprouting of wheat also increased by 17-20 per cent, the chief minister said.

"We appeal to the Centre to ask the states to distribute the bio-decomposer free of cost among farmers to stop them from burning stubble," he said.

Kejriwal said he would call on the Union environment minister with the audit report and request his personal intervention in the matter.
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Sep 13, 2021 01:00 pm

