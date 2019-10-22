App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UrbanClap plans expansion, skill building to target Rs 250 crore revenue: Report

For its market expansion, the start-up is eyeing growth across 30 cities in the country and globally in the UAE, Australia and Singapore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
UrbanClap Logo
UrbanClap Logo

Online retailer UrbanClap will scale operations through its core beauty and home businesses, The Economic Times reported. It will also expand market presence in the UAE, Australia and Singapore, and improve services via extended skilling programmes.

The beauty and home businesses contribute 40 percent of UrbanClap’s revenues and will be scaled up via home service luxury salons (orders averaging Rs 2,000). The target is to revenues above Rs 250 crore for FY20, UrbanClap co-founder Abhiraj Bhal told ET.

The non-core wedding and photography services will be shut, he added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

For its market expansion, the start-up is eyeing growth across 30 cities in the country and globally in the UAE, Australia and Singapore. Bhal added that the market size of these three international markets combined was equivalent to India.

The company will closely manage and monitor the quality of its supply and build a marketplace which provides suppliers facilities such as credit, training, procurement, technology and insurance, Bhal told the paper.

He added that the start-up would undertake a large scale skilling infrastructure programme across categories over the next four to five years.

UrbanClap has also partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for external skill development.

The move towards wide skilling is significant as investors have noted that India’s services sector requires up-skilling and training to be successful.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Market #start-up #UrbanClap

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.