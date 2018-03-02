App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Urban Ladder raises $12 mn from Kalaari, Saif Partners and others

In combination with the USD 15 million raised in January 2017, these funds will be used towards Urban Ladder’s omni-channel expansion, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Global trade continues to expand, underpinned by strong investment and robust manufacturing activity.
Global trade continues to expand, underpinned by strong investment and robust manufacturing activity.

Home furnishing company Urban Ladder today said it has raised an internal round of USD 12 million from Kalaari Capital, Saif Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Steadview Capital.

In combination with the USD 15 million raised in January 2017, these funds will be used towards Urban Ladder’s omni-channel expansion, the company said in a statement.

It added that investors believe the omni-channel approach and profitability push (in FY18-19) "is a winning strategy to build a powerful retail brand".

The company has raised USD 103 million till date.

Urban Ladder currently has two large format stores in Domlur and Whitefield and one sofa lounge in HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

The company continues to study other cities for its next phase of expansion, aiming at 15 - 20 stores across India by March 2019, the statement said.

"Our offline expansion in Bengaluru has been extremely well-received by customers for the differentiated furniture-shopping experience. This has energized us to chart the next course of our retail journey and build India’s largest furniture brand by March 2019," Urban Ladder co-founder and CEO Ashish Goel said.

Set up in 2012 as an online brand, Urban Ladder embarked on its offline retail strategy in July 2017. In August last year, it received approval for Single Brand Retail Trading (SBRT) licence and since then, has transitioned from a marketplace to an inventory-led omni-channel brand.

tags #Business #Companies #Kalaari Capital #SAIF Partners #Urban Ladder

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC