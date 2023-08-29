Upskilling demand at edtechs jumps as GCCs become Global Competency Centres

GCCs are transitioning from back-office and business-support functions, contact centres and IT support functions to Global Competency Centres offering a wider range of resources and services.

As Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of Indian and multinational companies scale up operations and enter uncharted territory, they are increasingly turning to educational technology (edtech) companies to reskill and upskill employees.

Enrolment for courses offered by Emeritus, Great Learning and Talgro, among others, has surged as companies seek to train employees in broadening support functions such as automation, innovation, and business analytics.

At Great Learning, annual growth in upskilling employees has almost doubled, indicative of the importance given to staying ahead in skill development and adaptability. Demand at Talgro jumped 30-35 percent over the past six months.

GCCs are transitioning from back-office and business-support functions, contact centres and IT support functions to Global Competency Centres offering a wider range of resources and services. This change signals the importance of Indian GCCs in the context of their global parent companies, said Anand Ramakrishnan, MD of Equiniti India, a GCC company.

Equiniti India aims to focus on making a positive difference to the company as a whole and not treating GCCs as a mere labour arbitrage centre.

“Irrespective of the technology or process knowledge a colleague possesses, it is important for them to understand the business they are working for, be it our shareholder management or KYC or pensions businesses,” Ramakrishnan said.

Everyone onboard

Demand is not limited to a category of employees but across levels. Over 1.6 million professionals are employed by 1,580-plus GCCs in India, according to a report by Nasscom, the apex body of tech companies in India, and Zinnov, an advisory firm.

Through its Freshers Academy, Great Learning trains new recruits in emerging technologies through pre-joining, post-joining, or hybrid training programmes. This model is said to reduce the training period by 7-8 weeks and makes freshers business-deployable much faster.

For mid-level and senior employees, the platform delivers short-duration certification programmes for emerging skills like artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud, data science, cybersecurity and full stack. These are job-role-based learning pathways customised to business requirements.

An example is Great Learning’s six-week upskilling programme for Bank of America to train over 100 employees in ML and deep learning.

“Great Learning has rich experience partnering with the top IT/ITES like Wipro and HCL Tech and BFSI institutions like Societe Generale and Bank of America. We are in a strong position to leverage our learnings from these sectors and help GCCs establish specialised expertise for their tech and innovation hubs,” said Ritesh Malhotra, enterprise head at Great Learning.

Skills in demand

Skill requirements in GCCs now extend beyond core operations. Emeritus & Eruditus has received requests for upskilling women leaders and members of employee resource groups, diversity and sustainability groups. Enrolment for executive education courses has increased 25-30 percent from both organisations and people in their individual capacity.

“Organisations are requesting us to stitch together learning journeys (stream of connected courses) for keeping their employees engaged,” said Ganesh S, CHRO of Emeritus & Eruditus.

Talgro conducted a dipstick study for Moneycontrol to identify specific trends on the skill part.

The top-performing courses include applied data science, applied machine learning, business analytics for managers, and digital transformation in financial services.

“Overall, we have observed a definitive move away from overemphasising ‘perishable’ skills towards incorporating ‘durable’ skills within the ambit of the talent development agenda for most GCC companies,” said Jagmohan Bhanver, founder of Talgro.

Perishable skills may be relevant at a point in time but might become redundant later. Durable skills stay relevant over the years and include core managerial capabilities and technical skills that will define the future.