UPL raises $300 mn via issue of bonds

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd's arm has raised USD 300 million through issue of bonds.

In a regulatory filing, UPL informed that its "wholly owned subsidiary UPL Corporation Ltd has successfully completed the pricing of its USD 300 million senior unsecured notes at 4.5 per annum, due 2028."

UPL Corporation has been incorporated in Mauritius. These notes will be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

UPL has 14 manufacturing units in India and 19 plants overseas.