February UPI transactions register a dip in value, volume terms

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is currently the single largest retail payment system in the country in terms of volume of transactions, with 4.6 billion transactions worth Rs 8.26 lakh crore carried out in December 2021.

The aggregate transaction value of the Unified Interface Payment (UPI) dipped in February to Rs 8.26 lakh crore. The total transaction count for the period was around 452 crore.

These numbers are lower than those in January when the total transaction count was 461 crore and the aggregate value of all transactions at Rs 8.31 lakh crore.

While October 2021 saw monthly transaction values exceed $100 billion and execution of 421 crore transactions, both figures being all-time highs, November saw a slight dip in both these parameters as the festive season passed. The penultimate month of 2021 saw transaction values worth Rs 7.68 lakh crore from about 418 crore transactions.

The figures for this month, released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), mirror the numbers for December 2021, when the transaction value stood at Rs 8.26 crore and the transaction volume at 456 crores.

However, on a year–on–year basis, UPI transactions for February 2022 were up 97 percent in volume terms and 94 percent in value terms.

Figures suggest that UPI has already processed over 4,000 crore billion transactions in the ongoing fiscal year.

During the previous fiscal year, FY21, UPI had successfully handled more than 3,800 crore transactions, amounting to Rs 71.59 lakh crore.

With the present trajectory, NPCI has set a target of getting 100 crore transactions every day on the UPI platform. This aim is expected to be achieved over the next three to five years.

UPI, along with RuPay debit cards, falls under the zero-MDR policy, which mandates that merchants should not be levied any charge on accepting payments via this mode.

MDR or merchant discount rate is a key source of revenue for the payments ecosystem.