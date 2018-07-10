App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPI to get upgraded this week -- here's a quick check on likely changes

The new version of UPI, which is coming after a long delay, is likely to come with new features

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is finally rolling out the upgraded version of the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) 2.0 platform this week, after much delay. This is likely to come with new features, reported The Economic Times.

UPI is a payments system that facilitates instant fund transfer between two bank accounts on a mobile. It was launched in August 2016.

Some of the new features that can be expected in the update are:

> The transaction limit set in the earlier version of UPI is set to be doubled to Rs 2 lakh in this version.

related news

> The new update will allow users to link not only saving accounts to their UPI but also overdraft (OD) accounts. This would allow users to continue withdrawing money even if the account does not have sufficient funds.

> The update allows the merchants to block a particular amount in a customer’s account as security and debit it in the future without any authentication

> This makes UPI useful for booking rooms, plane tickets, cab rides, e-commerce deliveries, buying stocks during IPOs and various other transactions

> The proposal to introduce Aadhaar-based payment service was withdrawn because of privacy concerns

> E-wallets can now be a part of UPI, as earlier only bank accounts could be used

> The new UPI will let merchants or users send invoices for their transactions

UPI transactions touched record growth recently, driven by players like Google Tez and Paytm. In June, UPI transactions were nearly 25 crore, seeing an increase of almost 30 percent over 19 crore in May 2018. The value of transactions grew 22 percent in June from March.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:37 pm

tags #Business #India #NPCI #UPI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.