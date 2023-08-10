UPI-Lite and Conversational Payments: All that you should know

RBI has proposed this measure with the objective to harvest new technology enhancements for users

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 proposed to increase the UPI-Lite limit to Rs 500 from Rs 200 and that it may use artificial intelligence in conversational payments on the UPI.

What is UPI-Lite?

UPI-Lite is an on-device wallet. Its key feature include making payments of up to Rs 500 (which was earlier Rs 200) without the use of a UPI PIN on the Google Pay app. It does not require any additional fee or KYC.

Maximum balance is Rs 2,000 and one can spend up to a total of Rs 4,000 within 24 hours.

UPI-Lite was launched to facilitate lower-value transactions like the ones for payment of groceries, milk, eggs, and so on. The feature was launched so that UPI can handle such continuous transactions and make the process smoother.

What is the difference between UPI-Lite and UPI?

Unified Payments Interface or UPI can be used for performing high-value as well as low-value transactions. UPI-Lite on the other hand has been specifically designed for performing low-value transactions.

What are conversational payments?

The payments that are done during a chat/messaging conversation are called conversational payments.

How does conversational payment happen over chat?

A customer proceeds to pay with a chat operator’s help. What essentially happens is that the chat operator helps the customer in making the payment. The operator shares a direct payment link with the customer and then the customer uses the link to pay. This is how the conversational payment happens over chat.

What did RBI say about conversational payments?

“Conversational payments on UPI will enable users to engage in conversation with AI systems to make payments,” RBI Governor Shanktikanta Das said.

The RBI has proposed this measure with the objective to harvest new technology enhancements for users, he added.

