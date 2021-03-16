English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UPI-Help for digital payments now live on Bhim app for SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, others

With the help of UPI-Help, users can register complaints online using their BHIM UPI app for UPI transactions as well as resolve complaints online for person-to-person transactions.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the ‘UPI-Help’ feature on BHIM app as a part of Digi-Help stack by NPCI in order to address issues and resolve complaints of users while conducting UPI transactions.

With the help of UPI-Help, users can register complaints online using their BHIM UPI app for UPI transactions as well as resolve complaints online for person-to-person transactions.

Here are the following things for which 'UPI-Help' will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app:

-Check status for pending transactions

-Raise complaint for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary

Close

-Raise complaint for merchant transactions

NPCI stated that "State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers have the option of 'UPI-Help' as it is now live on the BHIM app. Also, customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon".

NPCI further added "The RBI’s initiative of introducing ODR is paving the way to empower customers to confidently adopt digital payments and go cashless. The other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help for creating a strengthened digital payment ecosystem focussed towards customer protection".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BHIM app #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #SBI #Technology #UPI-Help
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.