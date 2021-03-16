UPI-Help for digital payments now live on Bhim app for SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, others

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the ‘UPI-Help’ feature on BHIM app as a part of Digi-Help stack by NPCI in order to address issues and resolve complaints of users while conducting UPI transactions.

With the help of UPI-Help, users can register complaints online using their BHIM UPI app for UPI transactions as well as resolve complaints online for person-to-person transactions.

Here are the following things for which 'UPI-Help' will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app:

-Check status for pending transactions

-Raise complaint for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary

-Raise complaint for merchant transactions

NPCI stated that "State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers have the option of 'UPI-Help' as it is now live on the BHIM app. Also, customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon".

NPCI further added "The RBI’s initiative of introducing ODR is paving the way to empower customers to confidently adopt digital payments and go cashless. The other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help for creating a strengthened digital payment ecosystem focussed towards customer protection".