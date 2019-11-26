UPI frauds to KBC hoax calls — A list of cyber scams where people have lost money

Several Paytm users have complained of being duped by fraudsters posing as the company's employees, following which Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to warn customers.

However, this is not the first such case of cyber scams being reported. Many cases have been in the news in the past as well, where a similar modus operandi was used to defraud people off their money and other sensitive information.

Earlier this year, reports of people being duped via WhatsApp calls had surfaced, where the caller told people that they had won a lottery in KBC.

A housewife reportedly gave away nearly Rs 14 lakh as a "processing fee" in several tranches to one such fraudster, The Times of India reported.

The report noted that people usually get a call from numbers preceded by the country code +92, which is the area code for Pakistan. The police said such fraudsters use different country codes, adding that in as many as 90 percent of such KBC lucky draw hoax calls, the bank accounts to which money transfer requests were made were traced back to Bihar.

A Bengaluru-based yoga trainer, Maya Venkat, dodged a possible fraud while she was trying to sell a bed on OLX. On May 21, 2019, she received a message from a prospective buyer, to whom she decided to sell the bed for Rs 28,000 after some bargaining.

However, the buyer asked if he could pay half the amount as deposit via UPI-based apps in order to close the deal. She agreed, asking him to transfer Rs 14,000 via PhonePe. The man kept her engaged on a call, and sent a message request on the payments app for the transfer. However, Maya was careful enough to notice that the request was to transfer amount to his account instead.

However, unlike Maya, most people fail to notice the trick and fall prey to this. One such case, as reported by The Times of India, involved a scientist with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, who lost lost Rs 80,000 in a matter of seconds.

Pune resident Dinesh Kukerja lost a whopping Rs 93.5 lakh, reported HT. He received a call from someone posing as an Airtel employee, asking him to share certain information or else his number would be deactivated.

Kukreja gave the details of his SIM card, which was also linked to his bank account. The impostor then informed Kukerja that he would receive an SMS on his number, which he used to render Kukreja's SIM useless. The fraudster then bought a new SIM with the same number, which gave him access to Kukreja's bank account.

Listed phone numbers on Google replaced with fake ones

A Mumbai- based woman was duped of Rs 85,000 while trying to secure dinner reservations in a restaurant.

As per an Indian Express report, the victim, Manpreet Madan, had tried booking a table at the Shiv Sagar restaurant in Santacruz on November 3 by making a calling the restaurant's number listed on Google. The fraudster, who identified himself as Deepak Mishra, claimed to be a staff member of the restaurant, and said it would normally take them 45-60 minutes to get a table, but if Madan made a payment of Rs 25, she and her family would be given a quick pass, and they won’t have to wait in a queue.

Police said that Mishra then asked Madan to transfer the amount via Google Pay, a digital wallet platform. The report noted that shortly afterwards, Madan received a text message, which she forwarded to another number. The latter sent her a Google page link that reflected ‘enter UPI pin’ and ‘submit’ options.