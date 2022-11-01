UPI deals exceed record Rs 12 lakh crore, volume breaches 700 crore

Representative image

Transaction through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a new high of Rs 12.11 lakh crore in October, six months after it crossed the Rs 10-lakh-crore milestone in May.

In terms of volume, UPI has hit a record of 730 crore transactions in October. In September, UPI transactions hit 678 crore in volume terms breaking the Rs 11-lakh-crore mark.

UPI, as a fund transfer system, enables real-time movement of funds. It is both a funds transfer as well as a merchant payment system. UPI pilot was launched on April 11, 2016 by then RBI governor Dr Raghuram G Rajan.

Digital payment systems have grown since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with small businesses making special entry into the digital payment ecosystem. According to an RBI report, during the half year-ended September, UPI payments increased more than 1200 percent.

In another report, RBI’s Payment Vision 2025, UPI is expected to register an average annualised growth of 50 percent.

In the financial year 2022, around 71 billion digital payments were recorded across India. This was a significant increase compared to the previous three years. UPI recorded strong gains, both in numbers and in value, since 2015.

Thereby, international key players such as Google Pay or Amazon Pay entered the market. The most used app in 2021 was homegrown PhonePe. According to Statista, in the financial year 2022, PhonePe held 46 percent share of unified payments interfaces (UPI) usage in India, followed by Google Pay with 34 percent.