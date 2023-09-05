UPI aims for 2 billion transactions a day by 2030, credit to spur next growth wave: NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is aiming for 2 billion transactions per day by 2030, fuelled by the growth of credit on the platform, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief Dilip Asbe. UPI is currently riding high on its recent milestone of crossing over 10 billion monthly transactions in August.

Speaking of his 2030 vision, Asbe, CEO and MD, NPCI said, “We should be for sure have a couple of billion transactions a day in payments. On the credit side, we should see at least -- with the fintechs getting involved -- I think 10x growth on the users on the credit side, and it is not very ambitious. And at least 50% of the top 30 markets or countries, will have pipes with UPI for cross border transactions.”

“The way RBI and the government are driving it, it is possible. And of course, I believe that asset tokenisation will come in digital financial services. You would see the Defi ecosystem starting up. We already have the CBDC as a currency.

Asbe was speaking to PeakXV Partners’ managing director Rajan Anandan at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on September 5.

Asbe's comments came days after UPI crossed the milestone of processing over 10 billion transactions in a month. As of August 31, the number of monthly transactions stood at 10.58 billion, with a transaction value of Rs. 15.76 lakh crore. This was slightly higher than the number reported in July, which was 9.96 billion transactions.

Asbe also hinted at UPI's next big goal of processing 100 billion transactions per month. To be sure, in around seven years of its existence, UPI has surpassed 10 billion monthly transactions. This is in comparison to Mastercard's 11.8 billion transactions processed globally in a month and Visa's 22.5 billion transactions, Anandan highlighted.

In the short term, NPCI is targeting around 30 billion transactions a month or one billion transactions a day within the next two to three years.

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in July, Asbe said that UPI still had a lot of headroom to grow as it has only scratched the surface with around 10 percent penetration.

"There is yet another 10X it can grow... We are also waiting for the RBI to come out with guidelines for credit on UPI," he said.