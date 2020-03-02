App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

upGrad eyes Rs 1,000cr revenue in 2020-21

upGrad, with an ARPU of close to Rs 2.4 lakh per learner, crossed 21,000 cumulative learners on their platform and looks to add 4,000 learners this quarter to end the financial year with an annualised run rate of Rs 400 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online higher education platform upGrad on Monday said it is eyeing Rs 1,000 crore revenue in 2020-21, on the back of growing average revenue per user (ARPU). "The last three years at upGrad, owing to our high investment in content, learning experience, diversity of programmes, deep tech, strong university alliances and a high over 80 per cent completion rates, have put us at a clear inflection point for this decade," upGrad Executive Chairman and co-founder Ronnie Screwvala said.

With growing ARPU, new programmes in data, digital, management, software, machine learning or artificial intelligence, upGrad is now offering jobs in over 300 cities across the country will contribute to high growth in the coming financial year, he said.

"upGrad targets to cross an annual revenue run rate of Rs 1,000 crore in 2020-21," he added.

Close

upGrad, with an ARPU of close to Rs 2.4 lakh per learner, crossed 21,000 cumulative learners on their platform and looks to add 4,000 learners this quarter to end the financial year with an annualised run rate of Rs 400 crore.

related news

He said India is one of the lowest ARPU countries in the world -- in media, telecom, content, retail and more.

"Brand affinities are very low and looking for the best or lowest price is the bedrock of the India consumption story. Education is and will be the exception and allocation of wallet share will increase for edTech, as most in the workforce play catch up in their careers with the innovations and disruptions of this century," Screwvala said.

Going forward, upGrad is planning to offer degree courses from the next financial year, he said.

"We are in talks with three universities for jointly developing curriculum for the degree courses," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #UpGrad

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.