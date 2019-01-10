App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Update on Samadhaan was not very encouraging: SBI's Anshula Kant

Many power purchase agreements (PPA) have to be complied with before resolution of Samadhaan happens, said Anshula Kant, managing director of SBI.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp


In a booster for some banks, reports indicate that banks are close to resolving 7-8 power projects under 'Samadhaan', a debt resolution scheme led by State Bank of India (SBI).

However, Anshula Kant, managing director of SBI, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the update on Samadhaan was not very encouraging.

"The problem is that there are so many lenders and there are so many different interest which is creating a problem of consensus getting everybody to say yes, but I am hopeful at least of 4; if those 4 also go through then for SBI it will mean more than Rs 12,000 crore reduction in non-performing asset (NPA)," she said.

related news

Also read - SBI, ICICI and Axis Bank should deliver better quality results in Q3: CLSA

Many power purchase agreements (PPA) have to be complied with before resolution happens, Kant added.

Talking further about NPA, Kant said, "Our provision cover for power NPAs is 40 percent and above."

She expects resolution of some power assets over the next 2 months.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Business #SBI #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.