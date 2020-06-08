App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt working to provide hassle-free power connection to industries

Sharma said if an entrepreneur applies for power connection on 'Nivesh Mitra' portal, the department itself will rectify shortcomings in the application and an executive officer will be deployed for every application.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh government is making new arrangements to facilitate providing power connection to industries, which will boost investment, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday.

"For encouraging industrial investment, new arrangements are being made to  provide power connection to them. After applying for a new power connection, an engineer will be deputed as executive to help them overcome difficulties, if any in getting connections," Sharma told reporters.

He said if an entrepreneur applies for power connection on 'Nivesh Mitra' portal, the department itself will rectify shortcomings in the application and an executive officer will be deployed for every application.

"The officer will ensure all help," he said.

The minister said this initiative has been taken to promote investment as power connection is essential for every new unit and the move will help them in getting it in an easy way.

The Nivesh Mitra portal is a dedicated single-window system of the Uttar Pradesh government to develop industry-friendly environment through progressive regulatory processes, efficient system and effective measurable timelines.

"Power is one of the most important requirements of a business. The government will allocate an engineer of UPPCL as an executive to oversee the process that an entrepreneur applying for a power connection for business on Nivesh Portal gets it at the earliest,'' Sharma said.

The investor need not take any physical stress for getting a connection in the state for his or her business, he said adding a dedicated officer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will be responsible for providing real time information about the connection applied.

It has also been decided that "the officer will take a box of sweet to the unit after it gets power connection," the minister said.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Uttar Pradesh

