UP Global Investors Summit: 52 industrial groups confirm participation

As many as 52 industrial groups have given their confirmation for investing in Uttar Pradesh and participating in the Global Investors Summit to be held here in February next year following the initial round of roadshows conducted by "Team Yogi" abroad, a senior official said on Monday.

These include industry groups associated with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, business development, investment banks, capital markets, motor vehicle industry, technology, R&D, telecom and food processing, the official added.

On December 9, "Team Yogi" held roadshows in Germany, Canada and Mexico as part of the first phase.

These roadshows aimed to realise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious goal of attracting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore through the UP-Global Investors Summit 2023 to boost the state's economy to USD 1 trillion.

Through the initial round of roadshows and one-on-one business meetings, the team has invited overseas investors to take part in the summit.

After the first phase of the programme was completed, 52 industry groups agreed to take part in the Global Investors Summit, which would be hosted in state capital Lucknow, the official said.

In addition to this, numerous other organisations have assured to send representatives and their final consent will be given later. The state government team has given assurances to industrial groups about the favourable and secure climate for investment in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Roadshows and business meetings will be held in many more nations in different phases. Foreign investors who have given their consent to invest in the state and attend the summit include Arne Aertbelien from Invest Asia, Aditya Sharma from Chamber of Luxembourg and Elena Suárez from Business Europe. Besides, CEOs of IMEC, BIO EIBC, Malhar Fund, European Investment Bank, Diplomatic World, SME Connect, Leuven Mindgate, European Institute of Asian Studies, Nokia and representatives from leading companies such as ELCC, VDMM, World Telecom Labs, Antwerp Emotec, Tag Factory, Agristo Massa, UCB Pharma and Deloitte Belgium will also attend the summit.

