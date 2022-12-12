 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

UP Global Investors Summit: 52 industrial groups confirm participation

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

These include industry groups associated with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, business development, investment banks, capital markets, motor vehicle industry, technology, R&D, telecom and food processing.

Representative Image

As many as 52 industrial groups have given their confirmation for investing in Uttar Pradesh and participating in the Global Investors Summit to be held here in February next year following the initial round of roadshows conducted by "Team Yogi" abroad, a senior official said on Monday.

These include industry groups associated with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, business development, investment banks, capital markets, motor vehicle industry, technology, R&D, telecom and food processing, the official added.

On December 9, "Team Yogi" held roadshows in Germany, Canada and Mexico as part of the first phase.

These roadshows aimed to realise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious goal of attracting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore through the UP-Global Investors Summit 2023 to boost the state's economy to USD 1 trillion.

Through the initial round of roadshows and one-on-one business meetings, the team has invited overseas investors to take part in the summit.

After the first phase of the programme was completed, 52 industry groups agreed to take part in the Global Investors Summit, which would be hosted in state capital Lucknow, the official said.