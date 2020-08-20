UP Cabinet okays bill that allows MSMEs to start operations without NOCs

To woo Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a draft bill that allows MSMEs to commence operations without waiting for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from several departments.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Infrastructure and Operation) Bill 2020 allows MSMEs to start operations within 72 hours after submitting their application, Financial Express reported.

The bill also proposes to exempt MSMEs from certain approvals and inspections required for their establishment and operations in the initial years.

At present, businesses need to get clearances from 29 departments before commencing operations in the state, FE report said, adding that Uttar Pradesh does not have a separate MSME Act and was working on the basis of the central Act.

The Bill will not cover MSME units producing products such as tobacco, gutka, pan masala, alcohol, carbonated drinks, fire-crackers, plastic bags of 40 microns or less among other items banned by the government or marked as "red" by the UP Pollution Control Board.

"Henceforth anybody willing to set up a new MSME would be granted approval within 72 hours of submitting the application," Navneet Sehgal MSME & Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh told FE.

Individuals can submit an application through a 'Declaration of Intent' at the District Level Nodal Agency (DLNA), which will have to issue an acknowledgement certificate within 72 hours.

"Applicants can establish their unit on the basis of this receipt, which will be valid for 1,000 days from the date of issue," Sehgal said.

The new law is aimed at boosting the number of MSMEs in the state and create employment opportunities. The bill would be tabled in the monsoon session of the state legislature for approval.