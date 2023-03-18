 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unvaccinated Djokovic can't travel to US, out of Miami Open

Associated Press
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

Djokovic is out of the field for the event that begins next week, a tournament spokesman said Saturday. The 35-year-old from Serbia won that event six times, most recently in 2016.

The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors. Djokovic is just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer. (Source: AFP)

Novak Djokovic withdrew from Miami Open again because he still can't travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is tied with Rafael Nadal  who is injured and also won't be in Miami  at 22 Grand Slam titles, the record for most won by a man. In 2023, Djokovic is 15-1 with two titles, including at the Australian Open in January.

But he will now have missed the first two Masters 1000 events of the season. He pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which ends this weekend, because he couldn't get into the U.S. without having received any shots for the illness caused by the coronavirus.