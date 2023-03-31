 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unused overseas flying rights of Indian carriers likely to be reallocated

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

The government will allot international flying rights to Indian carriers for the 2023 winter schedule, which begins from the end of October, based on their capacity utilisation in the gone-by winter season, reports have said.

The reallocation could lead to a decrease in the quota of flights for some of the airlines, as the government puts pressure on them to increase the flight frequency and keep ticket prices in check, The Economic Times has reported.

The government told the carriers about the reallocation plan in the second week of March but the move was facing resistance from major Indian players opposed to any cut in their flights, the report said.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), the apex industry body that counts IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Go wrote First, wrote to the civil aviation ministry requesting another year to utilise their traffic rights.