Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unsustainable debt symptom of fundamental issues in company's business model: SBI executive

Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the company concerned, a senior SBI executive said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a two-day conference, organised by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI), that began on Saturday.

"Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the concerned company.

"In case if you don''t have a viable resolution plan, we (banks) have a viable resolution plan under IBC," Basu said.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Member Mukulita Vijaywargiya said the purpose of the Code is to change the behaviour of the corporate. "We have achieved much on this front despite the shortcomings," she added.

IIIPI Chairperson Ashok Haldia emphasised on strengthening the IBC to face new challenges.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Business #Companies

