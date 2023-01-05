 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unruly passengers | Indigo supports its staff, stand by them: CEO Pieter Elbers

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

The CEO said the airline takes pride in making sure that customers have hassle-free service but it is the job of the management to support its crew and staff

Indigo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers said the airline will support its staff and stand by them if unruly passengers misbehave with them.

This comes after several incidents of arguments between the cabin crew and passengers have sprung up in recent days in the country.

“At Indigo, we take pride in making sure that our customers have a hassle-free service and we train our cabin crew as well as the ground staff for that. I am proud of our cabin crew dealing with these situations. I think it is our job as management to support our crew and staff,” Elbers said while addressing a press conference at the new Goa airport.

The new airport in North Goa, which commenced operations on January 5, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022.

IndiGo will operate 168 weekly flights between Goa’s second international airport at Mopa (Manohar International Airport) and eight domestic destinations -- Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Elbers told reporters that operations at the new Goa airport, in addition to the Dabolim airport, would cater to the high demand in Goa. “We have operations at Dabolim airport with a very significant number of flights. The ambitions for Goa and potential of Goa are big and will continue to grow. So, with that, we will be heading right here (Mopa). And whenever we will have opportunities in terms of slots and timings, we will add (flights) on the Dabolim airport as well,” he said.