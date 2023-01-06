 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Use 'restraining devices' if needed: DGCA's advisory to airlines on unruly passengers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The advisory comes amid the criticism drawn by Air India, after it was reported that a drunk passenger on its New York-Delhi flight last month had urinated on a woman onboard.

Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt strictly, DGCA said (Representative image: Reuters)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory issued to registered airline operators on January 6, said "restraining devices" should be used in cases of unruly passengers when all other options have been exhausted.

The DGCA said that the crew members must inform an unruly passenger onboard of the the repercussion and consequences of his or her behaviour.  "Applying restraining devices should be used when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted," it added.

The aviation sector regulator further added that the pilot in command is "responsible for the safety of the passengers and cargo carried and for the maintenance of flight discipline".

The advisory further said that upon landing, the airline representative should "lodge an FIR with concerned security agency at aerodrome, to whom, the unruly passenger shall be handed over".

The director-in-flight services must report the unruly passenger incident, which took place on the flight, to the DGCA, it added.