Unlock 1.0: McDonald’s all set with new dining experience in post-coronavirus world

Even as quick service restaurant chain McDonald's opens its 315 outlets across the country on June 8, it has prepared a 42-point checklist to comply with government guidelines. The focus is on maintaining hygiene and maintaining social distancing, especially in the dining area.

For entrance, regular sanitisation of door handles, mandatory temperature checks and hand sanitizers for customers before entering the restaurants, according to a press release from the company owned by Westlife Development.

For the dine-in areas, India's QSR giant has designated social distancing markings for all customers at self-ordering kiosks, front counter, takeaway window and McCafé counter. Alternate table & chair seating arrangement will be done to ensure social distancing while dining.

Sanitisation of all tables and chairs, trash cans, along with food trays, will be done after every use. Washrooms will also be sanitised every 30 minutes.

Self-ordering kiosks and payment area will be sanitised after every use. The customers will also have an option of contact-less ordering through digital menu cards sent on Whatsapp or through QR codes.

Packing and handing over food to customers will be done in a completely contactless manner at the takeaway and drive-thru counter.

The company will also have an option of contactless and cashless payments available at ordering area, takeaway counters and drive-thru through UPI or Tap n Pay option.

Precautions will also be taken for delivery process. For instance, social distancing markings will be done at the delivery window for riders, Sanitization of delivery bag before the rider uses it, contactless home deliveries, all delivery bags will be sealed with a tape with the bill stuck on the back of the bag for both McDelivery service & third-party orders.

The QSR has included thermal screening for all employees and customers.

Customers and employees in the restaurant premises will have access to hand sanitizers at all touch points and crew members will always be seen wearing protective gears including masks and gloves.

Moreover, as per the government mandate, all staff members will mandatorily have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.