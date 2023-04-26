 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Universal Music profit slumps due to compensation expenses

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

Universal Music Group, the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, on Wednesday posted a significant drop in core profit due to compensation expenses, even as sales edged up in the first quarter.

Core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter fell 43.4% at constant currency to 261 million euros ($288.07 million), with the metric's margin also dropping to 10.6% from 20.6% in the same quarter a year earlier.

The drop was due to non-cash, share-based compensation expenses of 261 million euros during the quarter, part of a global equity compensation plan announced in the fourth quarter of last year, UMG said.

UMG's CEO Lucian Grainge has come under shareholder pressure over an "excessive" $100 million pay deal, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.