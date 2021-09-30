Universal Medicare-Kedaara Capital consortium completes buyout of Sanofi India’s nutraceutical business

Universal Nutriscience Pvt Ltd ( UNS) announced on September 30 the completion of the acquisition of all assets pertaining to the nutraceuticals business of Sanofi India Limited through a slump sale process. UNS is a strategic partnership between Kedaara Capital (one of India’s leading private equity firms) and Universal Medicare (a pioneer in Nutraceuticals).

On July 17, Moneycontrol was the first to report that a consortium of Universal Medicare and Kedaara Capital had emerged as the front-runners to acquire select brands of Sanofi India, chiefly the nutraceutical portfolio.

According to an official statement, the vision of UNS is to build India's leading nutraceuticals and wellness company through a world-class, science-driven portfolio of products, with the help of a talented and highly engaged team. The company is backed by over three decades of expertise in manufacturing and R&D, dedicated exclusively to nutraceuticals, including several first-to-market launches.

The complete nutraceutical portfolio consisting of 16 brands, including market leaders such as Seacod®, ECod®, CoQ®, Primosa®, Collaflex®, along with most of the employees engaged in the marketing and distribution of these brands, have been seamlessly transferred to UNS effective 30th September 2021.

UNS has appointed Vikash Prasad as the CEO of the business. Vikash brings with him over two decades of experience in consumer health across prominent multinational corporations such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Abbott, the statement added. Prior to UNS, Vikash served as the MD & General Manager of the Nutrition business for Abbott in India. He has also previously served as the General Manager of Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare business in Vietnam.

Vikash Prasad, CEO, UNS said, "I am excited to be leading this ambitious new venture with well-known nutraceutical brands acquired from Sanofi, and inherit an outstanding and highly professional sales force and leadership team. We are committed to building one of the most admired integrated Nutraceutical platforms in India, backed by highly committed stakeholders. We are also fortunate to have the counsel and mentorship of two of the foremost leaders in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, Annaswamy Vaidheesh (Ex-MD of GSK India) and Shailesh Ayyangar (Ex-MD of Sanofi India)."

Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Ayyangar, Chairman of the Board of Directors – UNS said, “The recent pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of the population to unexpected health hazards. Besides therapeutics and vaccines, there is mounting scientific evidence of the positive effects of nutritional supplements to enhance quality of life and augment management of chronic disease conditions across all ages. I am delighted that UNS is focused exclusively on nutraceuticals and has the necessary resources, the drive and the vision to become the country’s leading nutraceutical and wellness company."