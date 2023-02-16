 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unity Small Finance Bank to offer up to 9.5% interest on FDs to senior citizens

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Unity is the latest lender to join the war for deposits as banks scramble to raise funds amid tight competition. Unity SFB’s rate hikes are effective February 15

Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) has joined the rivals in hiking the deposit rates and will offer up to 9.5 percent interest on fixed deposits to senior citizens.

The bank will offer 9.5 percent interest rate for senior citizens for tenure of 1,001 days, while regular depositors will earn 9 percent for the same duration, the bank said in a release on February 16.

For deposits in tenures of 181–201 days and 501 days, the bank will offer interest rate of 8.75 percent to regular depositors.

For savings account holders, Unity Bank is offering an interest of seven percent for deposits higher than Rs 1 lakh and 6 percent for deposits up to Rs 1 lakh, the bank said.