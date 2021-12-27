MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

United Spirits extends deadline for strategic review of selected popular brands by 3 months

The review of the selected popular brands, which consist of a portfolio of around 30 brands, will now be completed by March 31, 2022, informed USL in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd (USL) has extended the timeline for completing the "strategic review" of its select popular brands, by another three months till March 31, 2022.

The review of the selected popular brands, which consist of a portfolio of around 30 brands, will now be completed by March 31, 2022, informed USL in a regulatory filing.

"On February 23, 2021, we initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands. This strategic review is ongoing and is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth. The review is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022,” USL said on Monday.

Earlier, on February 23, USL has said the strategic review is "expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year 2021”.

This strategic review does not include the McDowell’s or the director’s special trademarks, USL had said earlier.

Close

Related stories

USL’s popular portfolio comprises around 30 entry-level lower-priced brands, with an average consumer price less than Rs 400 for a 750 ml bottle and straddle whisky, rum, brandy, vodka and gin.

Under the strategic review, USL will therefore assess all options to continue this approach while taking into account the potential impacts of each.

Earlier, USL had licensed several economy brands such as Bagpiper whisky and Celebration rum to regional bottlers in return for annual royalty payments in several states.

The Bengaluru-based company is the country’s leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of the world’s leading spirits maker Diageo plc, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Vat 69, Captain Morgan.
PTI
Tags: #Business #United Spirits
first published: Dec 27, 2021 09:06 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.