United Airlines picks Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 120 Airbus aircraft

Pratt & Whitney, the American aerospace manufacturer, on June 19, announced that United Airlines has selected the GTF engine to power 70 Airbus A321neo and 50 A321XLR firm aircraft orders, the first of which is expected to be delivered this year.

United Airlines and Pratt & Whitney came together more than 90 years ago as part of United Aircraft and Transport Corporation, together with Boeing, flying Boeing Model 40 aircraft with a single Pratt & Whitney Wasp engine.

Headquartered in Connecticut, today Pratt & Whitney powers more than 250 United aircraft, including the Airbus A320ceo family with V2500 engines and the Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft with PW4000 engines, according to a company press release.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney said, "United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward. GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry-leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine has the greatest fuel efficiency and lowest greenhouse gas emissions for the Airbus A320neo family. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 16 percent to 20 percent, NOx emissions by up to 50 percent and noise footprint by up to 75 percent.