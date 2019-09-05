App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unitech asked to clear Rs 2,734 cr dues in 15 days or lose Noida land

The realtor was allocated land for developing group housing societies in Noida's Sector 113 and Sector 117 with dues of Rs 1,203.45 crore and Rs 1,539.84 crore pending against them respectively, said Noida Authority in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The Noida Authority has asked realtor Unitech to clear its Rs 2,743.29 crore dues within 15 days against the land allocated to it for group housing projects or face cancellation of the allotments, officials said.

Realtor Unitech was issued notices respectively on August 24 and August 30 for clearing the two dues, it said.

"On the plot in Sector 113, the group has also come up with 17 towers without getting the map cleared by the authority, in violation of the Noida Building Regulation, 2010,” it added.

related news

“Unitech also tried to have an agreement to sell 19,181.50 sq metre of land to M/s Sethi Residents and M/S GMA Developers, making them third-party, without seeking the authority's permission. This was done in violation of the lease law,” it added.

The Noida Authority said it has sought Unitech's explanation in these two cases within 15 days besides payment of the pending dues, failing which it would initiate legal action against the builder after issuing recovery notice and cancelling the land allotment.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Business #Companies

