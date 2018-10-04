App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unitech appoints Hemangi Dhir as non-executive independent director

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Crisis-hit Unitech has appointed Hemangi Dhir as an additional non-executive independent director of the company.

With appointment of Dhir, the company said it was complying with the mandatory provisions of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding combination of directors with at least one woman director.

In a regulatory filing, Unitech said the appointment has been made with effect from October 3, 2018, for a term of five years.

Dhir is a Bachelors of Science in Finance and Management from University of South Carolina, United States. She is managing partner in garment export house since 2012. She has worked with Ernst & Young, Washington DC.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 12:00 pm

