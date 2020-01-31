App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from February 1

"We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatt (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020," the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the unit-1 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operation from February 1.

"We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatt (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020," the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,645 mw and 57,106 mw, respectively, the filing said.

Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 114.85 a piece on BSE, up 1.10 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #NTPC #Super Thermal Power station

