Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from February 1

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the unit-1 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operation from February 1.

"We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatt (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020," the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,645 mw and 57,106 mw, respectively, the filing said.

Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 114.85 a piece on BSE, up 1.10 percent from the previous close. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.