Union hails Rajasthan’s move to announce legislation, provide welfare fund for gig workers

Feb 12, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he will be bringing in a ‘Gig Workers Welfare Act’, under which there will be a welfare board as well as a worker's welfare and development fund.

The Indian Federation of App Based Transport workers (IFAT) hailed the Rajasthan government’s announcement to have legislation for gig and platform workers and set up a welfare board for them.

In the state Budget, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he will be bringing in a ‘Gig Workers Welfare Act’, which would be the first of its kind in the country. Gehlot gave the example of companies such as Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato who engage gig workers and pay them only for that transaction, as they are not on the rolls of the company.

As they are not on the rolls of the company, gig workers do not receive a salary and are currently not entitled to any social security measures that salaried employees have.

“Along with the whole world, the scope of gig economy is also increasing continuously in the state. Today their number has increased to 3-4 lakh in the state. These big companies do not make any arrangements for social security for these 'gig workers'. With a view to protect such workers from exploitation and to provide them support, I propose to bring 'Gig Workers Welfare Act',” he said.