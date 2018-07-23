App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Union Coal Secretary visits CCL mines in Jharkhand

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Union Coal Secretary Inder Jit Singh, today visited mines owned by the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district today, CCL officials said.

Singh witnessed various mining activities which include mining, washing coal with hi-tech system in coal washery, coal dispatch by from washery by rake and by road and coal exploration activities by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, they said.

The Union Coal secretary was accompanied by chairman-cum-managing director, CCL, Gopal Singh, chairman cum managing director of CMPDI, Shekhar Sharan, Director (operation) AK Mishra and Director (project & planning ), VK Srivastva and General Manager of Rajrappa area Alok Kumar.

While talking to media Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL said that in view of rising demand of coal in power and steel sector, the government has taken initiatives to increase coal production and the visit of coal secretary was too see how coal mines in Jharkhand are working.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:19 am

