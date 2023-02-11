 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Union Budget gives India’s Green Hydrogen Mission a shot in the arm

Feb 11, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The Indian government, in its annual budget, allocated Rs. 197 billion for the Green Hydrogen Mission. Green hydrogen could become an alternative to fossil fuels in long-haul transport like shipping and trucking.

While presenting the Union Budget on February 1 this year, the finance minister, in her speech, opened doors for rolling out the much-awaited National Green Hydrogen Mission. Under this mission, the government plans to achieve five million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen production by 2030. Green hydrogen is one among the multiple announcements in the budget, focussed on moving the country towards a decarbonisation pathway.

The minister announced a total outlay of Rs. 19,700 crore ($2.3 billion) for the mission. For 2023-24, the first year of the seven-year mission, the government allocated Rs. 297 crore – the first-ever such allocation for boosting the production of green hydrogen in the country. The budget allocation comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the mission on August 15, 2021, a policy for the same in February 2022 and a framework to implement it, in January 2023.

Green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise the country – which is to reduce or eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from the environment – especially core sectors such as refineries, fertiliser plants and steel plants, among others. It is produced by breaking down water in an electrolyser using only renewable energy, resulting in low or no carbon emissions. Green hydrogen could become an alternative to coal in steel mills and fossil fuels in long-haul transport like shipping and trucking.

India currently consumes around 5 MMT of hydrogen every year, according to the mission document. Most of this hydrogen is currently sourced from fossil fuels and is primarily used in petroleum refineries and in the production of ammonia for fertilisers.